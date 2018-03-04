Two hospitalized after car crashes into creek in south Bibb

Two people are in the hospital after a car accident Sunday morning.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release, the accident happened on Hawkinsville Road just after 3 a.m.

The release says 30-year-old Jennifer Morgan Street lost control of the silver Nissan Xterra she was driving and went off the road. The vehicle landed upside down in a small creek.

Street and her passenger, 35-year-old Travis Edward Griffin, were transported to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Street is in stable condition while Griffin is listed as critical.

The traffic accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500

