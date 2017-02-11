Two hospitalized after Centerville house fire

Two people were taken to hospital Saturday night after a house fire in Centerville.
According to Houston County Fire Chief Jimmy Williams, one person was airlifted to JMS Burn Center in Augusta and another person was taken to a Macon hospital.
Chief Williams says the call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a house on Collins Avenue.
He says there was a fire in the garage and gas tanks at the residence caused an explosion.
No word on what caused the fire to start and the case remains under investigation.
