Two hospitalized after Centerville house fire

WMAZ 12:10 AM. EST February 12, 2017

Two people were taken to hospital Saturday night after a house fire in Centerville.

According to Houston County Fire Chief Jimmy Williams, one person was airlifted to JMS Burn Center in Augusta and another person was taken to a Macon hospital.

Chief Williams says the call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a house on Collins Avenue.

He says there was a fire in the garage and gas tanks at the residence caused an explosion.

No word on what caused the fire to start and the case remains under investigation. 

 

