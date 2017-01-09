Two hospitalized after wrong-way crash on I-75S

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Two men were hospitalized after a wrong way crash in Monroe County on I-75S Saturday, according to a news release.

It says they were called about a car going north on the southbound lanes.

Shortly after, they received reports that the car – a silver Honda Odyssey driven by 85-year-old Luong Hong, had hit two other vehicles.

When deputies arrived to the scene of the accident near mile marker 192, they found Hoang hit the driver’s side mirror of Chevy Traverse and hit a Ford F-150 head-on.

The driver of the Ford, Nick Rice of Converse, Indiana, and Hoang were taken to the hospital.

The release notes this is the second wrong-way crash in Monroe County in a year.