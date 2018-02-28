Two Houston Co. students charged with making terroristic threats

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Two students in Houston County were charged Wednesday for threats they made against their schools.

According to Houston County Schools spokeswoman Beth McLaughlin, the first happened at Bonaire Middle.

She says students reported a classmate had made a threat against the school on social media, and an investigation by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office yielded in the arrest of a student.

They were charged with party to a crime – terroristic threats and acts.

McLaughlin says the second happened at Warner Robins High.

She says Warner Robins Police were notified about a student making threats against the school and after an investigation, the student was charged with terroristic threats.

Parents were notified by the automated calling system.

The two incidents bring the total number of arrests for threats made against Houston County Schools to five within the last week.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV