Two indicted in shooting of pizza delivery driver

Jacob Miller and Alisha Wilson

A Bibb County Grand Jury indicted two people on Tuesday for shooting and robbing a pizza delivery driver.

Jacob Miller and Alisha Wilson were both indicted on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges in the shooting of Brooklyn Rouse in December 2016.

Police say Rouse was lured to a house on Vivian Drive were she was robbed and then shot.

Wilson was arrested in December, Miller was arrested in February in Atlanta.

Miller and Wilson remain in the Bibb County jail without bond.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV