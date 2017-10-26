Two injured in shooting at Macon hotel

Bibb County deputies say someone shot two people at the Palm Tree Extended Stay Hotel on Riverside Drive in Macon. The call came in just before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

The two victims were 17-year-old Jakari Phelps and 22-year-old Willie Phelps. Jakari Phelps was staying at the hotel. The two were meeting in front of the hotel when an unidentified third man approached them, saying something to the two Phelps men.

Deputies have not disclosed what the third man said, but both victims ran into the hotel and started banging on doors trying to get someone to let them in.

The suspect and one of the victims got into a physical fight in the hotel hallway. That's when the suspect pulled a gun and fired shots, hitting both victims in the left leg. The suspect also hit Jakari Phelps over the head with the gun.

The suspect ran away before deputies arrived. Deputies say the suspect is around 5'9" to 5'10", and was wearing a dark jumpsuit, glasses and a black hat.

Both Jakari and Willie Phelps were taken to Navicent Health Hospital.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

