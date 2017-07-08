Two killed in Crawford County wreck

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Two people died Friday night after a wreck near Lower Hartley Bridge Road in Crawford County.

A release from Chief Deputy Jason Resha says deputies responded to an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. Friday.

Deputy Coroner Kent Winslett pronounced 28-year-old Katelyn Watson and 37-year-old Trent Williamson dead at the scene.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

