Two killed in Macon Co. wreck

Two people are dead after a wreck in Macon County Monday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Highway 224 between Montezuma and the Houston County line.

One victim died at the scene, the other reportedly died at a Macon hospital.

The Georgia State Patrol says they don't have any further details on how it happened.

County coroner Brenda Oglesby says the victims' names have not been released because their families have not been notified.

