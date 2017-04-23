Two killed in Putnam County collision

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Two people were killed Sunday evening in a wreck in north Putnam County.

A release from Putnam Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened around 4:50 p.m. about two miles south of the Morgan County line on U.S. Hwy 441.

Witnesses told deputies a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 50-year-old Tracey Lynn Rhodes was heading north towards Madison when the car hydroplaned into the south lane of traffic.

The Grand Cherokee crashed into a 2014 Jeep Compass driven by Kaitlyn Black.

Two of Rhodes’ sons – Adam and Michael Christopher -- were passengers in the car, along with 19-year-old Brittany Smith.

Michael Christopher and Brittany Smith died at the scene.

Tracey, Adam, and Kaitlyn were taken to Athens Regional Hospital in Clarke County. Their conditions are unknown.

The accident is still under investigation.

