MACON - Two Macon teens are now charged in the shooting death of 57-year-old Emmanuel Stroud.

According to a news release, Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators served warrants on 17-year-old Malcolm Bernard Peek and 17-year-old Jaquavius Terrion Moore Thursday afternoon.

Both teens are being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Stroud was reported missing on June 18, 2017 by his daughter. His body was found less than a month later on July 13th by a crew working on power lines at a home in the 3500 block of Clark Street off of Bloomfield Drive.

Anyone with information on the homicide can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

