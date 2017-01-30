Two masked men break in to Warner Robins home

Two masked men with hand guns broke into a home in Warner Robins early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

It says officers responded to a home invasion call in the 200-block of Palomino Lane around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

They went inside the home and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Two people were inside the house at the time of the invasion, but no one was injured.

The break-in and the relationship between the suspects and victims is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

(© 2017 WMAZ)