Two men accused of soliciting minors in sex sting sentenced

Chadwick Cagle (Photo: Bibb Co. Sheriff's Office)

James Howard (Photo: Bibb Co. Sheriff's Office)

Two men will serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to going to a local motel to meet underaged girls for sex in March of 2015.

The District Attorney's Office says Chadwick Cagle, 42, and James Howard, 26, each pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit child molestation and were sentenced in a Bibb County Superior Court hearing.

At the time, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says investigators posed as accomplices to sexual activity on "online" websites.

If the cases had gone to trial, Chief Assistant District Attorney Nancy Malcor would have presented evidence showing Cagle and Howard responded to online ads offering sex with a 15-year-old and her mom, exchanging emails with who they thought was the mom.

