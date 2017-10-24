Two men arrested after breaking into Macon dollar store for cigarettes

Two men are behind bars after they allegedly broke into a Macon Family Dollar late Monday.

According to a Bibb Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the Family Dollar on 2123 Pio Nono Ave around midnight.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the front door had been pried open, but found no one inside.

A manager arrived and pulled surveillance footage from the store, which showed three men breaking into the store. The men tried to open the locked cigarette shelf, but were unsuccessful.

While investigators were at the scene, they noticed several men across the street standing outside of the Wash Pot.

The release says when they went inside the Wash Pot, they found a man inside – identified as 39-year-old Antonzio Anthony, wearing the same clothing as one of the suspects.

Information deputies received at the scene also led them to a second suspect hiding in the back in the store, 35-year-old Hubert Dumas.

The two men were taken in for questioning. After questioning, they were charged with burglary and criminal attempt to commit damage.

Bond has not been set for either man.

A third suspect is still at large, anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

