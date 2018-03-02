Two men are in jail after being arrested in connection with the body found in Peach County last Friday.

David Earl Arrington, 60, and Lee Michael Rodriquez, 35, are charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence and providing false statements, according to a Peach County Sheriff's office news release.

A woman named Amanda Peeples went missing from the same home the body was found behind last weekend. Arrington was Peeples' roommate, according to a Peach County Sheriff's office incident report.

The body was found inside of a shed in the 100 block of Sherwood Boulevard last Friday night.

RELATED: Body found at home in Peach County

RELATED: Body found in shed behind missing Peach Co. woman's house

Both men are being held at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV