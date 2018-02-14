Two men indicted in deadly Halloween shooting in Macon

A Bibb County grand jury indicted two men charged in a deadly shooting that happened Halloween night.

The District Attorney's Office says Trayvion Burney and Anterrio Stinson, both 25, are accused of fatally shooting Jackie Rouse on Dennis Street. They're also accused of shooting a second man, Quincy Emory.

The shooting happened when a fight broke out after a house meeting.

Their charges include three counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Stinson is also charged with possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer. Burney faces additional charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV