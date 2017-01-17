Two men injured in Milledgeville shootings

Milledgeville Police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday night, according to a news release.

It says the first call came in from a home in the 300-block of East Camden St. around 10:15 p.m.

Officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Right after the call, dispatch received a second call about a gunshot wound victim on Evans Avenue.

The victim of that shooting, a 21-year-old male, had a gunshot wound on his finger.

The release says the two calls are related to each other and the investigation is ongoing.

There are no suspects at this time. The names of the victims were not released.

Anyone with information should call the Milledgeville PD tip line at 478-414-4413.

