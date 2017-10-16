Two men injured in shooting at west Macon apartment complex

Westminster Apartments (Photo: WMAZ)

Someone shot two men at a west Macon apartment complex just before midnight Tuesday.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at Westminster Apartments on North Atwood Drive.

Deputies were told 20-year-old Ottis Hill and 18-year-old Julian Kongquee were standing outside of an apartment, when they said a man appeared and fired several shots.

One of those shots struck Hill in the arm, and Kongquee in the leg.

They are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

No one else was hurt.

Anyone with any other information about what happened can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

