Two men pull woman out of burning car in east Macon

A woman is recovering tonight after being pulled out of her burning car.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday near Millerfield Road and Fairway Drive.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Claire Whitaker was driving on Millerfield Road when she swerved to miss hitting the car that had stopped in front of her.

Gonzalez says that's when her car flipped and caught fire.

Two men that witnessed the crash say they ran to help.

"My wife and I were leaving the house going to the store when we saw she missed the car and the car flipped over and caught on fire, and all I could think to do was pull her out,” said John Mills. “She was conscious. She was kind of pinned there, and then she finally got herself lose. There was another gentleman that helped me pull her out. He didn't stay on the scene but I thank God for him also. The important thing was to make sure she was safe."

Gonzalez says Whitaker was checked at the scene by paramedics but did not wish to go to the hospital.

