Two men rob Macon dollar store at gunpoint

Two men are on the run after they allegedly robbed a Macon Dollar Tree.

According to Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff's Office, the two men entered the Dollar Tree on Brookhaven Road just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses say the men entered the store and approached the employees standing in the front of the store.

The men demanded money and one suspect took the money from the register.

Both suspects ran out of the store and were last seen headed in the direction of Walmart.

Lt. Gonzalez says this is being investigated as a commercial robbery.

There is no information yet on what the suspects were wearing during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

