Two men rob Macon hotel at gunpoint

Bibb deputies are looking for two men accused of an armed robbery at a hotel in Macon.
A release says it happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the Red Carpet Inn on Jeffersonville Road.
The two men entered the store and one of them pointed a pistol at the hotel owner while the second was a lookout.
The release says the owner returned the backpack to the first man thinking it was a joke.
The armed man then tried to jump over the counter but was pushed down by the owner.
The owner then ran for cover as the suspect fired a shot at him.
After grabbing cash out of the drawer, the men ran away.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The first suspect had on a blue tank top, black jeans and a shirt covering his face. The second suspect was wearing a gray hoodie.
