Two men rob Macon hotel at gunpoint

Bibb deputies are looking for two men accused of an armed robbery at a hotel in Macon.

A release says it happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the Red Carpet Inn on Jeffersonville Road.

The two men entered the store and one of them pointed a pistol at the hotel owner while the second was a lookout.

The release says the owner returned the backpack to the first man thinking it was a joke.

The armed man then tried to jump over the counter but was pushed down by the owner.

The owner then ran for cover as the suspect fired a shot at him.

After grabbing cash out of the drawer, the men ran away.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The first suspect had on a blue tank top, black jeans and a shirt covering his face. The second suspect was wearing a gray hoodie.

