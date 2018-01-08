Two men rob Macon Pizza Hut at gunpoint

WCNC

Bibb deputies are looking for two men who they say robbed a Pizza Hut in Macon Monday.

In a news release, deputies say two men came into the restaurant on Spring Street just after 10 p.m. and fired a shot.

Employees ran to the back of the store.

The men then ran away with an unknown amount of money.

No one was hurt.

There is not a detailed description of the men available.

Anyone with any other information about this shooting can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV