Two men rob Macon Pizza Hut at gunpoint

Bibb deputies are looking for two men who they say robbed a Pizza Hut in Macon Monday.
In a news release, deputies say two men came into the restaurant on Spring Street just after 10 p.m. and fired a shot.
Employees ran to the back of the store.
The men then ran away with an unknown amount of money.
No one was hurt.
There is not a detailed description of the men available.
Anyone with any other information about this shooting can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.
