Two men rob west Macon gas station

Crime

Bibb deputies are looking for two men who robbed a west Macon gas station at gunpoint Monday.

Deputies say two men came into the Sunoco gas station on Log Cabin Drive just after 10:30 p.m.. With a gun, one of them asked for money.

They ran away after receiving an unknown amount.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any other information about this robbery can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

