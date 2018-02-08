Two men shot at a Macon gas station

Crime

Someone shot two men Friday at a gas station in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Airris Wooten was standing outside, and Donie Mathis was leaving the Super Gas station on Montpelier Avenue around 2:40 a.m. That's when an unknown person fired shots toward them from across the street.

Wooten was shot in the right foot. Mathis was shot in the left help.

The 37-year-olds are in stable condition at a local hospital.

Anyone who has any other information about this shooting can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

