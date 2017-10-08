Two men shot in east Macon during party

Crime

Someone shot two men during a party at an east Macon apartment complex Monday.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at Highland Hills Apartments on Gray Highway just after midnight.

Deputies were told the victims, 25-year-olds Vernon Jordan and Earius Austin, were standing outside as the party was going on. That's when an unknown person fired one shot, striking Jordan and Austin both in their right legs.

Both are listed in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

No one else was hurt.

Anyone with any other information about this shooting can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

