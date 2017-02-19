Two men shot outside downtown Macon nightclub

Two men were hospitalized early Sunday morning after a shooting outside of Club Envy in downtown Macon, according to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.

It says they responded to a shots fired call in the 400-block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and found 35-year-old Eddie Evan and 21-year-old Zyril Frazier had been shot.

The deputies were told an argument happened as people were leaving Club Envy and then someone pulled out a handgun and began shooting.

Evan was hit in his right leg and Frazier was hit in his left hand.

The two men were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and are in stable condition.

There is no information on the suspect and no others were injured.

If you have any information on a suspect, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

