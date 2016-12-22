CORRECTION: Chattahoochee County Sheriff Glynn Cooper was not defeated in the election. He retired and did not seek reelection. This story previously stated incorrect facts.

Although traveling in opposite directions, two middle Georgia legends made news this week.

They are Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton and Macon Bibb Commissioner Ed DeFore.

On Tuesday, Talton took the oath of office for the twelfth time. Later that day, DeFore participated in his last scheduled meeting as an elected official.

Talton became Houston sheriff on Jan. 1, 1973. So did Chattahoochee County Sheriff Glynn Cooper. They're tied as the longest current serving sheriffs in Georgia. But that'll change on New Year's Day when Talton begins his 45th year as Houston's top law enforcement official.

Cooper did not seek reelection and is retiring. He'll be succeeded by Henry Lynch III. Talton was unopposed. So in January, Talton will sit alone on the current longevity throne.

During 44 years service, any law enforcement official will have many highs, lows and funny moments. Sometimes, Talton shares a funny experience, like his first traffic stop. He'd stopped a speedier near the railroad tracks on Booth Road.

Talton got out of his vehicle, planning to give the speeder tongue lashing and ticket. A train was coming and the speeder sped across the tracks, leaving the new sheriff standing on the wrong side. But Talton got the last laugh. Officials nabbed the speeder later that day.

In 1978, Deputy Jesse Tanner Jr. was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant. That was one of the most disturbing times during Talton's tenure as sheriff. Tanner was the first Houston deputy killed in the line of duty during the Talton years. A softball complex behind the sheriff's office in Warner Robins is named in memory of Tanner.

Talton padded his resume by making history on the racial front. He chose Willie Talton as his chief deputy in 1978. Willie Talton became the first black chief deputy sheriff in Georgia.

If Talton completes his upcoming four-year term, he'll smash another Peach State law enforcement record. The late Twiggs County Sheriff Earl Hammrick holds the record as Georgia's longest serving sheriff. Hammrick took office on Jan. 1, 1941 and retired Dec. 31, 1988. That gave him 47 years in office.

Talton would smash that record by a year.

Meanwhile in Macon, DeFore is completing 45 years as an elected official. DeFore took a seat on the former Macon City Council in December 1971. He served on council until the Macon and Bibb County governments were consolidated. Voters approved consolidation in a July 2012 referendum.

DeFore won the District 6 commission seat in the first election for the consolidated government.

During his tenure, DeFore considered himself a man of the people. That's because DeFore would accept complains or suggestions from anyone. It didn't matter if the person lived in his district. He also took pride for his work on projects such as getting all streets and roads paved in Macon.

As a young man, DeFore played minor league baseball. He remains an avid sports fan, and because of his contributions to sports, the Ed DeFore Sports Complex near Westside High School was named in his honor.

In his early years as an elected official, DeFore would contact media representatives if he thought something fishy was happening. In most cases, he'd let it be known that he was looking into the situation and that he planned to keep people informed along the way.

Other times, DeFore didn't want it know that he was bringing the matter to public attention. His first words in those situations was "keep me out of this." In media circles, those five words became an acronym to identify the caller as DeFore. He was called KMOOT.

DeFore and former Bibb Commissioner Joe Allen sometimes worked together to help people in southwest Macon. In this elections, however, Allen became one of the two challengers for the District 6 commission seat. Former Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Donald Druitt was the third candidate.

Allen lead the ticket in the primary election and defeated DeFore in the runoff. That victory marked the beginning of the end of DeFore's long run as an elected official.

Allen takes office January 1.