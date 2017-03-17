Gavel (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two people were sentenced this week for stealing 17 weapons from the Macon Bass Pro Shop in 2014.

The defendants, along with two other suspects, had previously pleaded guilty in this case.

According to a news release from the US Department of Justice, on Tuesday, March 14, 32-year-old Dante Thomas was sentenced to 5 years in prison, and 24-year-old Tabari Walters was sentenced to 33 months, both without parole.

Both men were ordered to pay $14,619.83 in restitution to Bass Pro Shops.

The two men admitted that they drove from the Atlanta area to the Bass Pro Shop in Macon with the intent to steal firearms. They entered the store through the window of an emergency door and stole 17 guns. They then returned to the Atlanta area.

Agents later obtained a search warrant for Thomas' home, where they found the crowbar that he used to break into the Bass Pro Shop. Agents also obtained records from Thomas' cell phone, which revealed that it had been used in the area of the Bass Pro Shops around the time of the burglary.

Sentencing for the two remaining co-defendants, Kenneth Atwater, 35, and Jabari Walters, 24, is set for April 12.

