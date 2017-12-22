Two shootings in Baldwin County Thursday night

crime scene

There were two shootings in Baldwin County within two hours.

Deputies were called to the first shooting around 10:00 p.m., according to Captain Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

He says an unknown person or multiple people fired several shots from the roadway at a home located in the 100 block of 5th Street.

There were several residents in the home, but no one was injured.

As deputies were gathering evidence at the scene, King says they were dispatched to a separate shooting in the Milledgeville Manor apartment complex.

A vehicle traveling into the complex was struck by gunfire and Aaliyah Hall, 19, was struck in the right leg.

Hall was taken to Navicent Health in Macon in stable condition; however, authorities are waiting on an update on her condition.

