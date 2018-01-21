Two teens charged with car break-ins in west Bibb

Two teens are in jail after allegedly breaking into cars early Sunday morning.

A news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of people looking into cars in the area of Southfork Drive on Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene and tried to find the suspects, but they ran away.

One of the suspects, an unidentified 16-year-old, was caught after a foot chase and questioned.

A second male, 17-year-old Jaquavius Moore, was also caught trying to get back into a stolen car the pair were using.

The release says Moore has a concealed pistol when he was detained.

During questioning, investigators found the two boys broke into multiple cars in the area and that two other suspects ran away.

Moore was charged with entering auto, theft by receiving, obstruction of an officer, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a pistol by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Developmental Center.

Anyone with additional information that could help investigators should call 478-751-7500.

