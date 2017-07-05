Two teens charged with robbing Dublin couple

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Two teens were arrested Tuesday night after they allegedly robbed a Dublin couple.

A Dublin Police Department incident report says the couple told officers they were getting ready to leave the Z Mart on Telfair Street around 10 p.m.

Two teens walked up to the female victim and asked her if she was looking for something. After telling them no, they walked away.

When she got into her car, the teens returned and told them to give them their money.

The female victim told police she though it was a joke, but one of the suspects said he wasn’t playing and he would shoot them.

After she gave them a $50 bill, they ran away towards Hometown Grill.

Three minutes later, police caught the two teens.

One was identified as 17-year-old Deadrian Coady, the other was unnamed.

Coady is charged with armed robbery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Police Chief Tim Chatman said investigators never found the gun the teens threatened to shoot the couple with.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV