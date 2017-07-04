Two workers shot in Warner Robins robbery

Two workers were shot in Warner Robins Monday night on Russell Parkway.

Two men were shot during a robbery in Warner Robins just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Crews were working on a building at 912 Russell Parkway, a Shark's Fish & Chicken Chicago Style eatery that's under construction.

The worker went outside when they were approached by a gunman, according to a news release from Warner Robins police.

The gunman demanded the workers' money. One of the men was shot in the hand and the other suffered a graze wound, the news release states.

The gunman ran from the area with an undisclosed amount of money, the news release states.

Anyone with information should call police at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

