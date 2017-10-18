Tzango Mexican restaurant opens second location in downtown Macon

A ribbon cutting was held for the opening of Tzango at Lanier's on Tuesday.

It is the restaurant's second location as the original is located in south Macon, according to owner Bulmaro "Mario" Barragan.

"The type of cuisine that we do is all traditional ingredients," Barragan mentioned. "We cook in the tradition of our elders."

The restaurant opened four months ago, but Barragan says he used the time as a trial period for people to slowly begin to trickle in. He says this gave the restaurant the opportunity to adjust to the downtown area and its needs.

The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends.

However, Barragan says the south location has extended hours.

