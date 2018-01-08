UGA fans say 2017 season was the start of something great

Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2018 Getty Images)

Late Monday, night a flood of University of Georgia fans left Mercedes-Benz Stadium disappointed.

“In the end, Bama came out on top," said a Dawg fan.

After one of UGA’s best seasons in school history, the Dawgs fell to the Crimson Tide 26-23 in overtime.

“We played a great game up right to the end, but they were a great team. They got it right. But don’t worry, we will get them next year. This isn’t our last national championship," said some more fans.

“They’ve got another recruiting class coming and we’re good," said another UGA fan.

In Monday’s game, Alabama Coach, Nick Saban, benched the Crimson Tide’s star QB Jalen Hurts, and put in a true freshman.

“The kid that came in from Hawaii, he is going to be the quarterback and he won it tonight," said a Bama fan.

It was a tough match up for Jake Fromm and the rest of the red and black, but the Dawg Nation is still proud of the men wearing the silver britches.

“The Dawgs had a great season. They fought hard, they fought hard.”

“I really felt that Georgia played a good game, too, and it was a close game throughout, but unfortunately, didn’t go our way.”

Most fans agree that this season is just the start of something great.

