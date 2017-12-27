A 120-year old-home, the second oldest in Unadilla, burned to the ground Tuesday night.

The city fire department says the fire struck just before 8:00 p.m. at the old home on West Railroad Street.

13 WMAZ's Gabrielle Dawkins spoke to the owner who says the fire took early everything he had.

72-year-old Robert Harman called the house on 959 Railroad Street home for decades.

"It's devastating, especially when I lived here all my life," says Harman. "All of my clothes, all of the family pictures all of the information all of that was in there and it burned," says Harman. "It's the only pair of shoes I got right now."



Tuesday, Harman went to the store to pick up a few items and grab a bite to eat but when he returned around 7:40 p.m., he saw smoke coming from his chimney.

"I'm just glad I wasn't home, because it could've got me and I couldn't of gotten out," says Harman.

Unadilla Fire Chief, Don Shugart, said that in a matter of minutes the Victorian home was engulfed in flames.

"We had flames probably 20 feet over the top of the chimney," says Shugart. "Some people told us they could see the fire from Montezuma and Hawkinsville."

Shugart says it took 50 men several hours to put the fire out. He says the flames reached up to more than 25 hundred degrees.



"It was so hot that you couldn't hardly get over there to it," says Shugart.

Harman isn't sure, but he thinks the fire started with an appliance.

"I'm thinking the dryer; that's where I saw flames under it first," says Harman.

The Chief says that this home is a total loss.

This house was built in 1896.

It's a two story 10 bedroom house, according to the owner.

No one was in the home at the time and no one was hurt.



