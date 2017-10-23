Unclaimed property: How to get it from the state

Need some cash?

Don't search your couch cushions or consider a loan just yet.

You may have a check waiting on you and not even know it.

It could be locked in a vault at the Georgia Department of Revenue in Atlanta.

Jobie Shields investigates how nearly $2 billion in unclaimed property goes there, and how you can claim it. That story is Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

But until then, watch this video to see how you can check to see if you have unclaimed property!

Click this link to see if you have unclaimed property!

