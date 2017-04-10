United Airlines CEO responds to incident on plane in Chicago

Photo from Twiter video, taken by Jayse Anspach, of a man who was drug off a plane in Chicago, it was set for Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The CEO of United Airlines has responded to the removal of a passenger from a United flight.

The flight was overbooked, according to United Airlines, so the airline asked for volunteers to leave the aircraft.

One man said he had to get home and refused to voluntarily give up his seat and that's when we are told the police were called to remove him. The man was forced out of his seat by officials and dragged him down the aisle.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

“This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.” – Oscar Munoz, CEO, United Airlines

© 2017 WHAS-TV