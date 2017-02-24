United in Pink tackles breast cancer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ryan Alexander Duke makes first court appearance
-
Neighbor speaks about Tara Grinstead and Ryan Duke
-
GBI holds news conference on Tara Grinstead case
-
Davis speaks on "homicide epidemic"
-
Lorra Lynch Jones remembers the Tara Grinstead case
-
Ocilla police chief leads prayer before Grinstead news conference
-
Ocilla reacts to Tara Grinstead case
-
Tara's Best Friend
-
Best friend of Tara Grinstead talks about suspected killer's arrest
-
Grinstead's mother on charges
More Stories
-
Ocilla teacher recalls accused Grinstead killer as…Feb 24, 2017, 4:47 p.m.
-
An arrest and a prayer 11 years in the makingFeb 24, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
-
Connie Grinstead: "We always believed it would be…Feb 24, 2017, 1:19 p.m.