United Way announces winner of new car, tickets to the college football national championship

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

United Way of Central Georgia and Jeff Smith Automotive will announce the winners of two major prizes on Friday.

Anyone who purchased a raffle ticket had a chance to win a new car and two tickets to the college football national championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday.

Carrie Karchella from Perry won the car and Jason Strickland from Warner Robins won the tickets to the college national championship game on Monday.

Congratulations to the winners!

As of Thursday, all of the raffle tickets were gone, according to a Facebook post from United Way.

