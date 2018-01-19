Unloaded gun found on student at Baldwin County middle school

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

Administrators discovered that a student was in possession of an unloaded gun at Oak Hill Middle School on Friday afternoon.

A fellow student witnessed the other student in possession of the gun, according to a statement from the Superintendent of Baldwin County Public Schools, Dr. Noris Price.

The situation was resolved without incident and all staff and students were safe.

The school system is asking parents to discuss the incident with their children and stress that it is against the law to bring a gun to school .

