UPDATE: 1 seriously injured, 6 taken to hospital after Houston Co. school bus overturns

UPDATE, 8:20 p.m.:

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, one child was seriously injured and was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. Five other children and the school bus driver were taken to the Houston Medical Center for treatment.

(UPDATE 6:45 p.m.): Wagner says one person was seriously injured in the bus accident, and several others had minor injuries.

He says the bus had about 30 students from Parkwood and Pearl Stephens Elementary schools -- their ages roughly between 5 and 11.

Wagner and officials are meeting with parents now.

A Houston County school bus with students inside overturned Monday afternoon.

According to Assistant Chief John Wagner with Warner Robins Police, the bus was the only vehicle involved in the accident and it happened on Forest Park Drive near North Pleasant Hill.

He says students were on board and there are injuries, but he can’t go into detail until parents are notified.

He says students were on board and there are injuries, but he can't go into detail until parents are notified.



