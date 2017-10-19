WMAZ
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy killed in Macon shooting

Investigators at the scene of a Macon homicide Thursday morning at Beech Street and Pio Nono Avenue.

WMAZ 9:23 AM. EDT October 19, 2017

Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting.

County Coroner Leon Jones said the male victim was found at the corner of Beech Avenue and Pio Nono Avenue in Macon -- the site of the former Winship Elementary School.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, later died at a Macon hospital.

The victim's name has not been released.

Jones said the shooting is the year's 22nd homicide.

