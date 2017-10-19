UPDATE: 16-year-old boy killed in Macon shooting

Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting.
County Coroner Leon Jones said the male victim was found at the corner of Beech Avenue and Pio Nono Avenue in Macon -- the site of the former Winship Elementary School.
The victim, a 16-year-old boy, later died at a Macon hospital.
The victim's name has not been released.
Jones said the shooting is the year's 22nd homicide.
