UPDATE: 9-year-old boy missing from Houston County found safe

(UPDATE 10:15 a.m.) Shine's mother, Darlene, confirmed to WMAZ that her son has been found.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 9-year old Tommy Shine.

According to Houston County Juvenile Investigator, Randall Banks, Shine left his home on Deborah Drive Friday afternoon after "taking something from his father." He reportedly left the home because he didn't want to get in trouble.

He's described as 4 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange jersey with the number 9 on it, blue jeans, and black shoes. Shine has brown eyes and a short hair cut.

Banks says a woman called 911 Friday afternoon around 7:40 pm when she saw a boy walking South on Houston Lake Road, towards The Galleria Mall, who fit Shine's description.

Shine has reportedly run away from home before, but Banks says he always returned home shortly after.

Banks says they do not believe Shine is in danger and described him as "street smart."

Shine is a student at Centerville Elementary School.

There is an active search going on in Houston County. Sheriff's deputies are being assisted by the Centerville Police Department and Georgia State Patrol.

If you have any information, or spot Shine, call 911 or the Houston County Sheriff's Office at 478-542-2080.

