UPDATE, 2:51 a.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Stewart Leslie Gordon Jr. was on Burton Avenue when he got into an argument with 21-year-old Jace Tyler Jenkins.

During the argument, deputies say Jenkins shot Gordon once in the chest. Gordon was taken to Navicent Health Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead.

Jenkins is charged with murder.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

UPDATE, 10:55 p.m.

One person has been detained for questioning, according to the Bibb Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE, 10:28 p.m.

According to Macon-Bibb deputy coroner Lonnie Miley, the victim has died at the Medical Center Navicent Health.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says someone was shot on Burton Avenue off of Mercer University Drive.

Corporal Clay Williams with the Sheriff's office says the victim was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

Check back with 13WMAZ for updates on this story as more information comes in.

