UPDATE: Arrest made in south Macon shootout

Dominick Kantrel Howell was arrested after a shootout in Macon on Thursday.

UPDATE: Bibb County deputies made an arrest in the Thursday afternoon south Macon shootout that left another man hospitalized.

Dominick Howell Sr., 30, is charged with aggravated assault, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Howell was involved in an argument with Dequava Pollard, 17, at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grenada Terrace and San Juan Avenue, the news release states.

Howell was at a home on Villa Crest Avenue when Pollard confronted Howell and a fight ensued. As Howell attempted to leave in his vehicle, someone fired several shots at him, the news release states.

Howell left the area, but returned to Houston Grocery Mart. When he noticed Pollard walking down the street, he fired several shots at him, the news release states.

Pollard was struck once in the leg. His injuries are not life threatening, the news release states.

One man was wounded in the leg during a shootout in a south Macon neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 on Granada Terrace, off Houston Avenue.

Sgt. Linda Howard of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says two men started shooting at each other in the street.

One of them was sent to a Macon hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the leg.

So far, neither one has been charged, and the case remains under investigation.

