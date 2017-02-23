Update: Bibb Planning & Zoning says Fickling's animal shelter does not violate city code

Here's a follow up on a story we brought you Wednesday about complaints against dogs at the Ingleside Avenue home of Bill and Kerri Fickling.

Thursday morning, a Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Inspector was scheduled to inspect the Fickling home on Ingleside, but that inspection was canceled.

Chelsea Beimfohr spoke to P & Z Executive Director, Jim Thomas, who said after thorough review with their lawyer, they decided the Ficklings are not violating city codes.

The Ficklings host a shelter for dogs rescued from the Bibb County Animal Welfare Shelter. Some neighbors questioned if that's legal under the county zoning code, and earlier this week Thomas gave us conflicting answers on whether the couple is in violation.

In an e-mail to Bill Fickling sent Thursday morning, Thomas wrote that the zoning code that prohibits a shelter or a kennel at a Bibb County home is "based on a business model, not a non-profit or volunteer service."

The Ficklings run a non-profit shelter.

Thomas added, "The code doesn't really address a situation like yours where a dog fostering and placement service is operated in a home."

Thomas also said it's a "gray area" between a business and a volunteer service, and in either case there can be nuisance issues that affect nearby homeowners and trigger a complaint.

According to Thomas, other agencies like the sheriff's office, animal control, and the state department of agriculture have jurisdiction over some of the problems that might arise from a dog rescue service, like noise complaints.

Bill Fickling told WMAZ once again on Thursday that they are trying to help the "stray" population in Macon and said he would consider letting us on their property at a later date.

Kerri Fickling will appear in court on March 14th in reference to a noise citation served to her on February 6th from Macon Bibb Animal Welfare.

