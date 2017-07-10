UPDATE:

At around 4 p.m. Monday, the Macon Housing Authority cracked open an old safe that they found buried near Tindall Heights.

While everyone was hoping for something a little more exciting, all that was inside was 2 small cassette tapes, some documents, 12 cents, and a few sets of keys.

The documents were damp, so the text was unreadable except for a date marked 1992.

Representatives from the Macon Housing Authority say now the "mystery continues" as they work to uncover what's on those tapes and why this strange assortment of items was put into the safe.

The Macon Housing Authority says they may have found a time capsule buried in the ground.

The CEO of the authority, June Parker, says they discovered a box that looks like a safe underground by a flag pole outside of the Technical Service Building.

Parker says the box could be empty, but she says it also could be some kind of time capsule.

The Macon Housing Authority will open the box Monday at 4 p.m. to reveal what is inside.

