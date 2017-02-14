UPDATE: Coast Guard calls off search for missing Warner Robins man

UPDATE:

The United States Coast Guard has called off the search for a missing Warner Robins man.

24-year-old Kevin Wellons fell overboard from the Carnival Elation in the middle of a 5-day cruise.

The ship left from Jacksonville this past Saturday at 4 p.m.

On Monday morning, surveillance video caught Wellons falling overboard around 2:45 a.m. from the ship's 11th deck.

About 6 hours later once the ship arrived to its first stop in Nassau, Bahamas, Wellon's wife reported him missing.

Officials conducted a full search of the ship and reviewed surveillance video.

That's when they discovered he went overboard.

Carnival Cruise Line says they're providing support to the missing man's family and their thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

The ship is scheduled to arrive back in Jacksonville Thursday morning.

The US Coast Guard deployed helicopter and airplane crews to search, and at this time, they say no foul play is involved.

#Happening now @USCG searching for 24 YOM near Bahamas reportedly seen going overboard from C/S Monday. Read more at https://t.co/F2TntelyrV — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2017

#BreakingNews Missing from the Carnival Elation cruise ship is Kevin Wellons, 24, from Warner Robins, GA.

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2017

