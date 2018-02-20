UPDATE: Crawford Co. High student charged after threat of school shooting

A view of an iPhone with Twitter and Facebook apps among others. (Photo: Evan Vucc, AP)

UPDATE: A news release from the Bibb County DA David Cooke's office says 17-year-old Jokester 'JC' Ussery is charged with making terroristic threats.

It says Ussery allegedly made threats on Valentine's Day to shoot up the high school.

Roberta Police were notified about the threats on Tuesday since Ussery was not in school Thursday, and students were out on Friday and Monday for Presidents Day.

Ussery was arrested Tuesday and his bond was set at $5,000.

The release says Ussery is barred from having weapons in his home.

A Facebook post from Crawford County Schools says he is suspended pending a tribunal.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV