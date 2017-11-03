Property in Wilkinson County where crews are searching a pond for a missing fisherman who fell out of his boat.

UPDATE: The DNR has recovered the body of a missing fisherman who fell out of his boat Thursday while fishing in a pond in Irwinton.

Department of Natural Resources crew are looking for a fisherman who went overboard when his boat tipped over Thursday night in Wilkinson County on the BASF property.

Wilkinson Coroner Billy Matthews says two brothers were out fishing in a “clay hole” pond Irwinton. The boat tipped and only one man made it out, Matthews said.

Frank Coverson, 66, is the man searchers are looking for. He was fishing with his brother George Coverson, 69.

DNR is using sonar to search the pond Friday morning. They have found a fishing reel.

This story is developing. Check back later for details.





