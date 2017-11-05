UPDATE: Eastman teen killed after hitting pickup truck with ATV

Police lights generic, file photo.

(UPDATE 4:40 p.m.) Cpl. Brian Screws with GSP Post 16 in Helena says Hendrix was driving the ATV when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Pine Bluff and Jordan Brown Road.

As a result, the teen went into the path of a pickup truck and ran into its driver's side.

The name of the person driving the pickup truck was not released.

-------------------------------

A 14-year-old Dodge County boy died Saturday afternoon after an accident involving an ATV.

Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith identified the victim as Jhett Hendrix.

Smith said the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100-block of Pine Bluff Road in Eastman.

Hendrix was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith says Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident. We’ve reached out to GSP for more information about the accident.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV